FALLS MILLS, Va. — Falls Mills Lake is now under state management and it will soon be open to the public for fishing, boating, wildlife viewing and restricted hunting and trapping.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has enrolled the 101-acre lake along with 42 acres of wildlife habitat and a 21-acre wetland in a state program called Public Opportunities for Wildlife Related Recreation (POWRR).
Previously managed by the Falls Mills Volunteer Fishing Club, the DWR will manage fish and wildlife populations, maintain access infrastructure and improve habitats at the site.
Planned habitat work will focus on native plantings that will benefit the lake by reducing erosion, improving water quality and creating important habitats for wildlife, the DWR said. Educational waysides will be developed to provide more information about wildlife species and their habitats.
“I’m so happy that the DWR is able to lease this property via the POWRR program as it will offer ample opportunities for more publicly accessible wildlife-related recreation in this region of Virginia,” said Meagan Thomas, Watchable Wildlife Biologist for DWR. “Falls Mills Lake is a premier location in Southwest Virginia to view and photograph an assortment of notable species including unique waterfowl, hawks, eagles, and songbirds which I’m sure many wildlife enthusiasts will welcome the opportunity to more readily observe.”
In partnership with Tazewell County, special events will also be planned for the lake that celebrate wildlife and outdoor recreation.
“I am truly excited to be partnering with DWR on enhancing this beautiful lake in my district of Tazewell County,” said Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury. “ I have fond memories as a child learning to swim there and it has always had a special place in my heart. We have been blessed for years by the efforts of the Falls Mills Volunteer Fishing Club members who managed it for our citizens and we are very grateful for their time and efforts.”
Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said the lake adds to the county’s recreation opportunities.
“The board (of supervisors) is excited to add another opportunity for amazing outdoor experiences to our menu of lakes, rivers and trails,” he said. “ We look forward to working with the state in an effort to maximize opportunities at Falls Mills, one of the most beautiful places in our county.”
Virginia licenses will be required to fish, hunt or trap.
Fishing regulations established by the private fishing club in the past will remain in place, including catch-and-release restrictions for bass, a 10-inch minimum size limit and 15 per day creel limit on crappie. Statewide regulations are in effect for other fish species.
Statewide boating laws will also be enforced on the lake and only paddle craft or boats with electric motors will be allowed. Gasoline motor use is prohibited.
The lake is only a short drive from Bluefield, Va. with easy access from Interstate 77 and Rt. 460. DWR is leasing the lake from Falls Mills Lake, Inc.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
