Open house to be held at Thompson & Litton, Inc.
PRINCETON — Thompson & Litton, Inc. will hold an open house for their clients and the community on May 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the newly renovated Princeton office located at 1105 Mercer Street.
Lunch, door prizes, free gifts and a tour of the office will be held. T&L is a full-service multi-disciplinary firm serving rural Appalachia since 1956. The company offers an array of engineering, architectural, surveying, planning and construction services. Additional parking is available across the street during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.