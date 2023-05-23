PRINCETON — Leaders of West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 10 will host an informational open house Tuesday to discuss upcoming projects and core maintenance in the district’s four counties of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming.
Projects in the district that are ongoing or scheduled to begin soon include the Grant Street Bridge, King Coal Highway, Hale Street Bridge, Turnpike Travel Plaza renovations, ditching/stabilization and pothole milling and filling, according to the WVDOH announcement.
The informative meeting with WVDOH District 10 personnel will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
The open house will be at the District 10 Headquarters at 270 Hardwood Lane, Princeton, off Interstate 77
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
