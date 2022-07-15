BLUEFIELD — The Open Heart Ministries Children’s Summer Camp resumed its third session this week at Grace Ministries Church.
The camp had its first session the week of June 20, and it plans to have its fourth and final week July 18 through 22. It is Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“This is a camp offered by Open Heart Ministries Homeless Haven,” said Kimberly Newbill, who is a volunteer board member of the ministry.
She described Open Heart as a “non-profit organization that provides housing to the homeless in McDowell and Mercer counties.”
Newbill is the sister of Open Heart Ministries president Paula Newbill-Mlynczak, and Newbill-Mlynczak actually started the camp because of a camp her and her sister had attended as children.
While the topic of the camp is not the same as the one they attended, their intent to provide and educate the children is the same. The camp they attended discussed Native American culture.
“She remembered that because she went more years than I did, so she thought that would be really good to incorporate here, to give them a sense of another culture,” said Newbill.
The way the camp includes indigenous culture is by letting the kids pick a color when they get there that assigns them to a “tribe” where they are able to elect their own “chief” by voting, and the chief’s job is to make sure everyone in their tribe gets lunch and snacks when the time comes.
“We have four tribes, and they are the Seneca, Navajo, Delaware, and Cherokee,” said Newbill.
The purpose of the camp is to provide a day care of sorts for parents who may not have the means for regular day care and to teach the children four areas of interest, and as the camp is through the day, the kids are provided breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack.
“We are teaching skills that we know kids need these days, providing them a sound structure for the summer, and hopefully giving parents who cannot afford daycare or things like that an opportunity to have their children participate in programs and not break them,” said Newbill.
The camp is $50 per week that they attend, but some of the children that come are sponsored by local businesses and are able to attend even if they cannot pay the money.
The subjects taught at the camp include music and art, education and career development, health and life skills, and sports, fitness and recreation.
With the final week of the camp coming up on July 18, people are still able to register their children for it at the Open Heart Ministries Cafe, the West Virginian Manor, or the Open Heart Community Resource Center.
