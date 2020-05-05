PRINCETON — Some local businesses cautiously opened their doors Monday to the public while keeping the risks of coronavirus infections firmly in mind.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced a multi-week plan for gradually reopening the Mountain State’s economy and changed his “stay-at-home” order to “safer-at-home.” The second week of the governor’s six-week plan started Monday with small businesses employing 10 or less people, barber shops, hair salons being able to open and restaurants being allowed to offer outdoor dining. Churches and funeral homes can conduct indoor services.
Even though they can serve customers directly, businesses are still taking precautions. For example, many salons and barber shops see customers only one at a time, and both employees and customers will keep using masks and other precautions.
“Well, we’re appointments only right now,” owner and nail tech Tinabeth Flanigan of File N Style in Princeton said, adding that only one customer is allowed into the salon at a time. The styling chair and other equipment is sanitized after each client is served.
“Others have to wait in their car. We call or text them when it’s their turn,” Flanigan said. “Once we opened up, in two hours we were booked up for the entire week; actually, we’re booked up the next two weeks, really. It’s been about to kill us. We’ve sure missed our clients.”
“We sure have,” stylist Lexi Matthews added while she served Lois Elliott of Lashmeet.
Both Matthews and Elliott were wearing masks.
“I was ready to get this hair fixed,” Elliott stated.
Dogs were going out for haircuts, too.
“We’re really happy to be back open and some of the dogs are, too,” said Kimberly Deel of Demoiselles Dog Grooming Parlor in Princeton. “Some of them, once they grow out too long, they get uncomfortable so it’s good for the pets, too. So yes, we’re really happy to open back up.”
While some businesses were opening Monday, others were getting ready to open today. Owner Wyatt Lilly of Cheap Thrills Records in Princeton was getting ready for today and taking calls from people asking if the store was opening. Only five people will be allowed into the store at a time.
“I’ve got some Plexiglass that I plan to put in front of the counter,” he said. “And we’re going to keep our limited hours because I didn’t think that there’s going to be a lot of foot traffic to start out with. And we’re going to put into place cleaning and sanitizing. We started that in March.”
Lilly said he would watch how the public reacts to being able to shop in stores again. If people fail to wear masks or ignore social distancing and other precautions, the store could be closed to foot traffic again.
“But I think most people will do pretty well with this,” he stated.
The Blue Ridge Bee Company on Mercer Street has been using curbside pickups to sell groceries, but owner Will Lambert said he and the employees were waiting to see how events unfold before opening the doors to foot traffic. Having children makes him and his employees careful not to bring coronavirus home.
“I don’t know yet. We’re going to see if the corona (virus) numbers go up or level off or stay the same,” he said. “Everybody came to a consensus to do the curbside.”
In downtown Bluefield, some stores were opening or preparing to open today.
“We’re closed on Mondays anyway, but I’m here today sprucing things up, mainly making sure everything sanitized and clean,” owner Karen Rideout of the Bluefield Yarn Company said. “I’m looking forward to seeing customers again. People can still call, order online or do curbside pickup.”
Down the street, the Ugly Duckling antique store was open.
“We opened up today,” Ed Harman, one of the owners, said. “We’re a small business with less than 10 people. We’re not expecting a whole lot of business. I’ve been coming every day to make sure there were no water leaks or anything like that, but it’s nice to turn my Open sign on.”
On Commerce Street, the Blue Spoon Cafe was taking lunchtime orders. Nobody was sitting at outside tables, but customers were arriving for curbside pickups.
“It feels really good to get out,” one customer said as he exited his car.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
