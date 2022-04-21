PRINCETON — Volunteers’ efforts and people taking advantage of free disposal have cleaned more than 25 tons of trash out of the county as Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean heads into its final days.
Starting in late March, the Keep Mercer Clean campaign continues until April 30. Since it started, the annual effort has taken away tons of litter, said Litter Control Officer Josh Parks.
Throughout the month, free dumpsters have been stationed at schools across the county. The dumpsters will stationed Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PikeView Middle School and Oakvale Elementary School, Parks said. Another dumpster will be placed April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spanishburg School.
“The dumpsters thus far have brought in 25.57 tons (of trash),” Parks said Wednesday after consulting his records.
Volunteers cleaning up litter along Mercer County’s roadways and other areas have added another 8.43 tons of trash to this year’s Keep Mercer Clean total, Parks said. In one example, an effort organized by the Bluewell Improvement Association in early April collected about 2,160 pounds of trash.
“It’s done pretty good,” Parks said of this year’s campaign. “Definitely up from last year. The last two years have really been far down because of COVID.”
About 4 tons of trash was picked up in 2020, with another 4 tons in 2021, he estimated.
“I think with the COVID scare last year, people really didn’t want to get out,” Parks said. “This year people are getting more comfortable being outside around groups of people.”
A cleanup was scheduled May 5 after the campaign is finished, but Parks said he would like to get some more done. Parks can be reached at 304-320-0036.
“We’ve had a bunch this year,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “We’re still looking for volunteers. It’s not too late. If you’re living on a rural road or want to sponsor a road, let us know and we’ll get you some supplies.”
Besides collecting trash, Keep Mercer Clean focuses on getting people to stop littering and dumping their garbage illegally. Keeping the county clean encourages economic development by keeping the scenery clean for tourists and businesspeople seeking new locations, Puckett said.
“We can’t complain about jobs if we don’t keep our community clean,” he stated. “Everybody has a responsibility, and community service is a privilege, not a punishment.”
