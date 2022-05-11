In one of the closest races in the statewide May 10 primary, two Republicans seeking the 36th District House (McDowell County) nomination are separated by only one vote.
Unofficial results from the WV Secretary of State office shows Tom Acosta with 242 votes to his opponent Anita Hall’s 241, which is only a two-tenths of 1 percent difference.
The winner of that contest will face incumbent Democrat Delegate Ed Evans, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination, this fall.
Landon Palmer, assistant communications director for Secretary of State Mac Warner, said whether a recount vote will be held is up to the candidate
“There is no automatic recount,” he said. “After canvassing is completed next week, a candidate has 48 hours to request a recount.”
Palmer said two other GOP primaries for House seats also ended up with a one-vote difference.
In the 28th House District GOP nomination race, Mark A. Ross had 688 votes to Josh Booth’s’ 687, and in the 88th House Republican primary race Rick Hillenbrand garnered 793 votes to Keith L. Funkhouser’s 792 votes.
"This shows how important it is to vote," Palmer said. "Only one vote can make a huge difference."
In the other contested McDowell County primary race, two Democrats were seeking the nomination to run for County Clerk.
That race was won by incumbent Donald Hicks, who garnered 847 votes to challenger Tammie G. Bailey’s 611 votes..
No Republican filed to run for the seat so Hicks will be unopposed on the ballot in November.
Two candidates filed for their respective party’s nomination to run for the Browns Creek seat on the McDowell County Commission.
Incumbent Democrat Michael D. Brooks and Republican, and former sheriff, Martin B. West had no opposition in the primary and face each other in November.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Francine Spencer, a Democrat, was the only candidate of either party to file to run for that seat.
In the non-partisan board of education race, which was decided Tuesday, not in November, eight candidates ran to fill three seats.
Mark Shelton topped the list with 908 votes followed by Larkin Rippeth with 641 and Angela Robinette with 618.
Other contenders included David Williams, with 594 votes; Kevin Wade, 567; Jill Goins, 536; Robert “Tacoman” Diaz, 315; and W.J. Profitt, 213.
