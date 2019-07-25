BLUEFIELD — A smell of asphalt was in the air Wednesday as a West Virginia Department of Highways crew moved much closer to repairing a local road that was damaged last year when a sinkhole opened beneath its pavement.
The hole had been filled and paved over by 5 p.m Wednesday. Stoplights erected at the site were still in force, but concrete barriers had been moved out of Princeton Avenue. Heavy equipment was waiting to be moved off the road.
Portable stoplights have reduced Princeton Avenue, also known as Route 19, to a single lane every since the sinkhole appeared in September 2018. DOH workers were starting to put asphalt over the filled hole while business continued at Goins Gas & Produce, which is located between the stoplights.
“It’s about time, partner,” Bruce Byrd of Matoaka said he got ready to leave. “It’s a shame. It’s cost Charles (Goins III) quite a bit of money.”
At the produce stand, Charles Goins Jr. was working with his wife, Debbie Goins. His son, Charles Goins III, now runs the business.
“Yes, I’m so glad to see them,” Debbie Goins said as she looked at the crew across the street. “It’s great.”
“Finally,” Goins Jr. stated. “Took them 10 months to do five days work. It looks like they’re doing a good job.”
The fact Goins Gas & Produce has been between the stoplights, resulting in lines of vehicles waiting for the lights to turn green, has hindered its business, Goins Jr. said.
“It’s hurt us a lot,” he said. “People are afraid to stop. A lot of people park alongside the road and they’re afraid they can’t pull back out because of the cars. If they pull in here (near the produce stand), they can’t see the stoplights.”
Older customers are afraid to pull into the parking lot because they’re afraid that they won’t be able to leave, Goins Jr. added.
Debbie Goins said she has seen fewer ATVs coming into Bluefield since the sinkhole appeared: the people hauling ATVs have been using alternate routes to reach the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
At the nearby garage, Charles Goins III said he hoped the work would be finished Wednesday.
“Hopefully, once they get that road work fixed sales will rise,” he stated as he looked across the street.
State DOH officials said in a press release July 20 that they expected to complete the repairs by Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Railroad was working with the state DOH to provide a right-of-way entry agreement so workers could enter the railroad’s right-of-way as necessary. The agreement between the railroad and the DOH provides a right-of-way entry until Sept. 20, according to a Jonathan Glass, a representative of Norfolk Southern.
Messages to the District 10 offices of the DOH were not returned Wednesday.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
