I-77 crash April 2 2020

No one was injured after a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a camper traveling north turned over at mile marker two on Interstate 77 Thursday morning. Both northbound lanes were completely blocked while first responders cleared the scene.

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

BLUEFIELD  — Northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Bluefield were blocked Thursday morning after a Jeep Grand Cherokee and the camper it was towing overturned.

The crash was reported near the two mile marker. Both northbound lanes were blocked as of 9:30 a.m. First responders at the scene reported that there were no injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were on the scene.  

