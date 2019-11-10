PRINCETON — A wreck on 460 eastbound resulted in the entrapment and helicopter transport of one.
At the intersection of Route 460 and Greasy Ridge Road, a Ford Focus and a U-haul box truck collided under the traffic light, according to Deputy D.A. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Calloway said that he believes lighting was a factor in the collision due to the inability to see the traffic light because of the sun. Calloway also said that witnesses stated the victim had a green light at the time of the accident.
After the initial hit, the box truck pushed the vehicle, Calloway said.
At the time of the collision, Routes 460 East and West were shut down to allow access for the helicopter.
East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Mercer County Sheriff's Department, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation Courtesy Patrol responded to the accident.
The incident is still under investigation.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.