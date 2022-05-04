BLUEFIELD — A man is in custody and another suspect is being sought in connection with a drive-by shooting on Frederick Street Tuesday afternoon that left two juveniles injured.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said more details will be released as soon as the Bluefield Police Department completes its investigation.
“I share their concerns,” Marson said of residents on Frederick Street, which was the scene of another recent shooting. “We have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”
That investigation includes interviews with many residents on the street who witnessed the shooting.
“Thankfully, we have a lot of brave residents to give us information,” he said. “We feel positive we will see what is going on there and clean it up.”
Marson said police and code enforcement are on the street today to talk with residents and gather information.
“We are laser focused on this,” he said. “We are going to get this cleaned up.”
Besides interviews, police are going through videos as well, he added.
The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. when witnesses saw a group of juveniles running down the street and numerous shots were fired at them from a black Nissan, which then fled the scene.
Only two juveniles were hit but with superficial wounds.
No further details of the incident have yet been released as the investigation continues.
