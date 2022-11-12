PRINCETON — One person is injured, one is in custody and another remains at large after a Thursday evening shooting in the Glenwood area of Mercer County.
“Two are persons of interest in the shooting of another individual,” said Sgt. Jesse Kincaid, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
Juliet Nicole Southern, 23, is currently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail in connection with the incident, Kincaid said.
Kincaid said the second person of interest, William Matthew East, was still at large as of Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred after 6 p.m. Thursday on Glenwood Haven Road.
The victim is an adult male.
