PRINCETON — One Mercer County student who was injured last week in a crash is out of the hospital and her two classmates who remain hospitalized in Charleston are improving.
Three members of the Princeton Senior High School Band were injured the evening of Sept. 23 when their car collided with a logging truck at the intersection of Airport Road and Stoney Ridge Road. They were transported to the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) for treatment. Band members went to Charleston during the weekend and held a candlelight vigil outside CAMC, and another vigil Monday morning at the school.
One of the students, Savannah Arrowood, has left the hospital and returned to Mercer County.
“One student is out of the hospital and she actually was able to attend the See You at the Pole event the students organized (Monday),” said Principal Krissy Zickafoose of Princeton Senior High School. “Our student body has really rallied around these three young ladies. Our motto is ‘One Town, One School, One Family, Princeton.’”
Many of the school’s clubs and sports teams have been collecting funds and gift cards to help their classmates’ families, Zickafoose said.
“We’ve had a lot of people reaching out to see what they can do for these children. That says a lot for Mercer County,” she added.
Loddie Edmonds, the mother of twins Alison and Adriana, said Tuesday that a family friend, Kristine Meadows, set up a GoFundme account for them. Its title is Community Rallies to Support Teens Injured in Mercer County Car Crash. Alison and Adriana and Savannah Fundraiser by Kristine Meadows.
“Alison is doing better,” Edmonds said. “She’s telling us when she’s in pain and she’s drinking water. Yesterday, I know she was asking for something to eat. At some point, they will probably be getting her up. Right now, they’re both still in ICU.”
Adriana had a Popsicle on Tuesday morning.
“She had some medical testing (Monday). We’re waiting on the results of those,” Edmonds said. “Without the help of the staff here at CAMC General, these girls wouldn’t be here. Each and every one of them is wonderful.”
The PSHS student body has been very supportive along with the rest of the community, Edmonds said.
“Yes, they have. They’ve done candlelight vigils. They had a prayer vigil yesterday,” she stated. “The vocational school has sent us a card and the girls some money. American Eagle, Alison’s employer, they’re raising funds for her right now. I’ve received numerous phone calls, text messages, Facebook messages, prayers for the girls and things like that. It’s going to be a long road, but they’re going to get there because they have everybody supporting them.”
