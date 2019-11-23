Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.