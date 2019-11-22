BLUEFIELD — One person was transported after striking a firetruck that was posted ahead of a minor crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 1.
Interstate 77 northbound from the tunnel to the crash scene is currently closed. Traffic was being routed off at Exit 1 toward Route 460.
Chief Dave Thompson with the Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department said a pick-up truck came down the road and struck one of the department’s vehicles. No firefighters were injured.
The West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment is currently investigating.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.