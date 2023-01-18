BLUEFIELD, Va. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday after a vehicle allegedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run incident at a local store’s parking lot was located in downtown Bluefield, Va.
A vehicle described as a silver GMC Acadia was sought Tuesday afternoon after it hit a pedestrian in the Walmart Supercenter’s parking lot off College Avenue, according to Sgt. C. Mooney with the Bluefield, Va. Police Department.
“There was one female who was hit at the Walmart parking lot,” Mooney said. She was transported by the Bluefield Rescue Squad to a local hospital. Her condition was unavailable.
The Acadia was found in the parking lot of the Dollar General in downtown Bluefield, Va. Mooney and other officers had the female driver take sobriety tests.
She was then taken into custody, Mooney said, declining to identify her at that time. She was being taken to the department for processing.
