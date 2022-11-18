BLUEFIELD, Va. — Icy road conditions were being considered as a part of the cause Thursday morning of a fatal crash in Tazewell County.
One death was confirmed after the Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Lynn Hollow Road.
The victim’s name was not being released until all members of the family had been notified.
Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the state police, said the crash was reported about 6:40 a.m.
The initial crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided, Crouch said. The pickup truck’s driver exited the vehicle. Then a third vehicle struck the driver and the truck.
Icy road conditions are being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, Crouch said.
At the scene, state troopers conducting the investigation walked carefully on the pavement as they took measurements and gathered other evidence.
The eastbound lanes of Route 460 were closed until the troopers completed their work and the wrecks were hauled away. Westbound traffic continued to move, but firefighters helped direct motorists that took a detour on Lynn Hollow Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
Roads across the region were icy in spots Thursday morning, and drivers were urged to use caution.
The Tazewell County Fire Department, Tazewell County EMS and the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department were also dispatched to the crash scene.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
