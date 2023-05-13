BLUEFIELD — One man was dead and another two were injured Friday after a confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire outside a Pen Mar Avenue home in Bluefield.
The Bluefield Police Department received a call about 1:55 p.m. that a shooting had just occurred near Spokane Avenue, according to Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams.
“There was a report that an individual inside a car had crashed into a garage and he had been shot,” Adams said. Upon arrive, police found the individual, and two bystanders were attempting to perform CPR.
The individual was identified Javon Lowe, 18, of Princeton. Lowe formerly lived in Bluefield. He had been shot once in the bottom and once in the lower abdomen, Adams said. He was transported to the Bluefield campus of Princeton Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Through the investigation, police learned that the shooting had taken place up the street at a Pen Mar Avenue residence.
“We learned that Mr. Lowe, the deceased, had been having an ongoing argument with a 19-year-old male at the residence. Apparently today Mr. Low went to that residence,” Adams stated. “He was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a Glock 9-mm handgun with a 31-round magazine.”
Lowe approached the home and an argument broke out between him and the 19-year-old male, Adams said. There was also a 43-year-old resident of the home on the front porch at that time.
“Mr. Lowe produced the firearm and fired at the individuals of the residence,” Adams stated. “During the shooting, the 19-year-old had picked up a firearm that belonged to the 43-year-old male and returned fire at Mr. Lowe, striking him. Mr. Lowe had fired his gun until it was unloaded. At that point, Mr. Lowe retreated to his car and left the scene. Shortly thereafter Mr. Lowe was unresponsive and crashed at the corner of Spokane and Pen Mar Avenue.”
The 19-year-old male was shot in his left knee by Lowe and the 43-year-old man was shot through the thigh of one of his legs. The 43-year-old dove from the front porch to escape the gunfire and struck his head, Adams said. He hit concrete and fractured his spine as well. The 43-year-old was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and then transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital due to his spinal injury.
“Both the 43-year-old and the 19-year-old have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover,” Adams said. He declined to release their names.
When the investigation is completed, the evidence will be turned over to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran who will ascertain if charges should be filed in this case, Adams said. No arrests were made Friday.
