Bluefield crash ...

One person was in custody Friday and an investigation was underway after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 460 in Bluefield.

BLUEFIELD – One person was in custody Friday and an investigation was underway after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 460 in Bluefield.

The Bluefield Police Department and the Bluefield Fire Department were dispatched after a crash involving three vehicles was reported near the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road. Patrolman A.E. Green with the Bluefield Police said one person was transported to a local hospital. That person's condition was not available.

Police had one person in custody suspected of being DUI, Green stated. The investigation was continuing Friday afternoon.

Tags