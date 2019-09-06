BLUEFIELD – One person was in custody Friday and an investigation was underway after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 460 in Bluefield.
The Bluefield Police Department and the Bluefield Fire Department were dispatched after a crash involving three vehicles was reported near the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road. Patrolman A.E. Green with the Bluefield Police said one person was transported to a local hospital. That person's condition was not available.
Police had one person in custody suspected of being DUI, Green stated. The investigation was continuing Friday afternoon.
