PRINCETON — Mercer County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total to 139, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
According to the DHHR website, Mercer County currently has 100 active cases within its borders. Since the onset of the pandemic, 36 people have recovered from the coronavirus. Last week, three deaths were reported, bringing the total to 139.
No new deaths were reported on Saturday.
Monroe and McDowell counties stayed steady with their numbers on the DHHR website Saturday, with no increase reported.
Statewide, West Virginia has seen 6,595 cases of COVID-19 confirmed and another 140 probable cases have also been reported. The state has lost 116 people to the virus, according to DHHR.
In Virginia, Tazewell County also saw five more cases on Saturday, raising its total to 92, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Five people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported as of yet.
Wythe County also saw 2 more cases within its borders, raising its total to 102. Wythe has seen 10 hospitalizations and two deaths during the pandemic, according to VDH.
Buchanan, Bland and Giles County reported no new cases confirmed on Saturday.
Across the Commonwealth, Virginia has confirmed 87,367 cases of COVID-19, with another 3,434 cases listed as probable. 2,105 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus, and 110 more deaths are suspected to be related to COVID-19.
The VDH website defines probable cases as those, “symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19.”
West Virginia’s DHHR has ceased updating twice-per-day as of August 1. “On July 24, 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced that DHHR, the agency in charge of reporting the number of COVID-19 cases, will transition from providing twice-daily updates to one report every 24 hours,” the department said.
DHHR will now only post updates at 10 a.m. each day, instead of once at 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. as it has been.
Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
