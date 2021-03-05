PRINCETON — A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Princeton sent a man to the hospital.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when a work van went into the median on Rt. 460 just east of I-77 and rolled over.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Deputy M.C. Altice said the vehicle was “traveling at a high rate of speed, according to several witnesses.”
“One person was taken to the hospital,” he said, but the condition was not yet known. “He was ejected from the vehicle.”
Altice said several passersby who witnessed the crash stopped at the scene and “administered first aid to the best of their ability.”
“They should all be thanked,” he said. “Everybody came together to try to help this individual out.”
East River and Oakvale volunteer fire departments and the Princeton Rescue Squad were also at the scene.
