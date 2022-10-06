Virginia State Police continue to investigate a crash in Giles County early Wednesday morning that claimed a life.
The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Rt. 460 just east of the Celanese plant. Both eastbound lanes were closed.
The VSP said a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.
No other information, including the identity of the deceased, had been released by late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation.
