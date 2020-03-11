U.S. Route 52 collision one killed

Members of the West Virginia State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team work to figure out the details of a fatal two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 52 near Highwall Park in Mercer County, Tuesday. According to Sr. Trooper J.R. Tupper of the West Virginia State Police, one person was killed in the two-vehicle collision and five were transported to area hospitals. At least one of the injured victims was flown out from a near-by location.

BRAMWELL — A crash on Rt. 52 near Bramwell Tuesday afternoon killed one person and injured others with two people taken to Roanoke by med-flight.

West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.R. Tupper confirmed Tuesday night there was a fatality and multiple people sustained serious injuries, but details of the two-vehicle crash had not yet been released.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highwall Park, closing Rt. 52 for over two hours.

Tupper said a reconstruction team was sent to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by Senior Trooper D.B. Whited.

Several area fire departments, the Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.

