BRAMWELL — A crash on Rt. 52 near Bramwell Tuesday afternoon killed one person and injured others with two people taken to Roanoke by med-flight.
West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.R. Tupper confirmed Tuesday night there was a fatality and multiple people sustained serious injuries, but details of the two-vehicle crash had not yet been released.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Highwall Park, closing Rt. 52 for over two hours.
Tupper said a reconstruction team was sent to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by Senior Trooper D.B. Whited.
Several area fire departments, the Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
