Members of the West Virginia State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team work to figure out the details of a fatal two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 52 near Highwall Park in Mercer County, Tuesday. According to Sr. Trooper J.R. Tupper of the West Virginia State Police, one person was killed in the two-vehicle collision and five were transported to area hospitals. At least one of the injured victims was flown out from a near-by location.