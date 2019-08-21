McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

IAEGAR — A man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday evening in McDowell County, officials said.

The accident occurred on old Route 52, “going toward Wilmore,” Chief Deputy James Muncy, with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Muncy said the victim is an adult male.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Cpl. Ron Blevins, with the Sheriff’s Office, is the investigator on the accident.

No other details, including the name of the victim, were available Tuesday night.

