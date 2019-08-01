PRINCETON — Interstate 77’s northbound traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday afternoon soon after a three-vehicle crash was reported near the 14.5 mile marker several miles from Princeton.
The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer and a large pickup truck with Florida license plates collided while passing near a work zone, according to Cpl. D.R. White of the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment. Traffic was moving too fast, and the tractor-trailer ran up on the pickup truck, severely damaging the trailer it was towing and crushing the pickup’s bed and the rear half of its cab.
The pickup truck’s driver was transported to a local hospital. He had minor injuries, White said. A third vehicle was involved, and no other injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up for several miles south of the crash scene while the investigation was underway and crews were clearing the wreckage.
Northbound traffic started flowing again about 3:15 p.m. when both lanes were reopened. The East River Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad also dispatched to the scene.
The crash was still under investigation Wednesday afternoon.
