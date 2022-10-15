PRINCETON – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured Friday afternoon when his bike collided with another vehicle on Courthouse Road near Princeton.
The crash occurred about 2:26 p.m. in front of Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery when a motorcycle ridden by a Wytheville, Va. man struck the rear of another vehicle, according to Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers.
The motorcycle rider turned to the right, struck the other vehicle's right rear side, and was thrown about 30 feet before landing in a ditch, Sommers said.
Sommers said the rider's injuries were "severe." He was transported to Princeton Community Hospital. The rider's name was not available Friday. No charges had been filed.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were also dispatched to the scene. Courthouse Road was closed for about 15 minutes while first responders worked at the scene.
