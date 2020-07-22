By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEWELL — One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell early Wednesday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 12:25 p.m. when a Jeep “drove into the ditch, onto the hillside and flipped himself over,” said Trooper K.A. Filer of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Traffic was stalled on Route 52 for about a half hour Wednesday.
Filer said the driver is “likely to be impaired.”
