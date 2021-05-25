LEBANON, Va. – One person was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a school bus was reported in Russell County, Va.
The incident started at 7:51 a.m. when Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Russell County, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police. The crash occurred on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Road.
A Russell County Public Schools bus was stopped in the right eastbound lane to pick up students when a 2003 Honda sedan failed to stop in time and ran into the back of the school bus, Geller said.
The bus's flashing lights were activated at the time of the crash, she said. There were 17 students and the driver aboard the bus. One minor injury was reported.
The Honda's driver was flown by State Police Med-Flight helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, Geller said. Charges were pending.
