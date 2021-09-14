ABINGDON, Va. — One person was injured Monday after an airplane attempting to land at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon crashed.
First responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the Southwest Virginia airport at 9:31 a.m. Monday morning.
Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said at this stage of the investigation it appears an Alon single-engine aircraft was in the process of landing at the airport when the pilot announced he was experiencing problems with steering the aircraft.
Geller said the plane ran off the left side of the runway, struck an embankment and overturned onto its top.
The pilot, a 68-year-old man from Ohio, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Geller said he was the aircraft’s only occupant.
The plane had taken off from Ohio and was landing at the Virginia Highlands Airport to refuel.
Geller said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will investigate. She said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
