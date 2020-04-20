PRINCETON — First responders were dispatched Sunday after a crash was reported on the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 460 near the Walmart shopping center outside of Princeton.
The West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment responded along with the East River Volunteer Fire Department, Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad after the crash was reported about 1:30 p.m.
One person was flown by helicopter from the scene after a landing zone was set up, according to a Mercer County 911 dispatcher.
Senior Trooper K.A. Filer of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment was investigating. Filer was not available for additional comment late Sunday.
