One fatality was reported after a four-vehicle crash halted traffic on both the east and west bound lanes of U.S. Route 460.
Patrolman R.L. Hamm with the Bluefield Police Department said one man had died as a result of the crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue.
A woman passenger who was with the man was airlifted after the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone at the Mercer Mall.
No names were being released Thursday. The crash, which happened around 2:02 p.m., was still under investigation, Hamm said.
The Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield, Va. Fire Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched to the scene.
