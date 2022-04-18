A settlement for $99 million has been reached with one drug company involved in an ongoing trial in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced this morning Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an opioid manufacturer, has agreed to the settlement, which more than doubles the company’s national proposal of a $48 million settlement.
Two other drug companies continue to be part of the court proceedings.
“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Morrisey said in the announcement. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.”
Morrisey previously refused to be part of a national offer and opted for the state to bring the opioid cases to court in West Virginia.
“I’ve always said that at the end of the day, through our office’s opioid work, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people,” he said. “It was absolutely the correct decision to proceed to trial and double the amount of relief we can provide to our citizens.”
The money from the settlement will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced in mid-February, an agreement with cities and counties on how future settlement dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state.
Morrisey said the MOU “contains a comprehensive road map to abate the nuisance caused by the flood of opioids into West Virginia."
The trial against the remaining defendants continues.
