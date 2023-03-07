PRINCETON – One driver was transported Monday to a local hospital after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Eads Mill Road and Mercer Springs Road.
Mercer County 911 was notified about 12:11 p.m. about a crash involving Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Chevrolet Z24. Deputy T. Lacy with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said the Chevrolet had pulled out of Eads Mill Road and was hit on the passenger side by the pickup truck as it was going down Mercer Springs Road.
The Chevrolet landed in a small pool at the base of a drainage ditch, but it remained upright. Lacy said the female driver, who was alone, was out of the car when he arrived. The Princeton Rescue Squad transported her to a local hospital to be checked. The truck's driver, another woman who was also alone, was not transported.
The crash was under investigation Monday.
Units of the Athens Volunteer Fire Department and the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
