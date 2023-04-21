Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County which was reported late Thursday evening on Route 460.
The crash occurred Thursday about 10:45 p.m. on Route 460 less than a mile east of Route 700, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
A 1999 Pontiac Firebird was traveling on Route 460 when it came through a curve and crossed the double-solid line, Geller said. The Pontiac swerved suddenly to avoid an oncoming vehicle, which caused the Pontiac to run off the right side of the highway. The Pontiac then came back across Route 460, ran off the left side, struck the guardrail, spun around and struck the guardrail a second time.
A 16-year-old male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the Pontiac, Geller said. He died at the scene.
The 15-year-old male driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence and for not having a valid operator's license.
The investigation was ongoing Friday.
