BLUEFIELD — A Maryland resident died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Mercer County ejected her and a second person from their vehicle.
The crash was reported about 9:10 a.m. at the 2-mile marker of I-77, according to Trooper E.C. Nunn with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Troopers arrived on the scene about 9:20 a.m.
A 2015 Infinity registered out of New York was traveling north on I-77 when it left the highway, entered the median and rolled, Nunn said. Two people who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected.
The vehicle was sitting upright in the median with damage indicated it had rolled over numerous times, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police. Trooper Nunn observed a female lying on an embankment off the western side of the southbound lanes.
Another male subject in a very emotional state was seen with the injured female, Maddy said.
The person, Willie Daniels, 52, also of Hagerstown, Md. had minor injuries, Nunn stated. Daniels was wearing a seatbelt.
Tashania Grantham, 34, of Hagerstown, Md. died as a result of the crash, Nunn said. She was transported to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver, Rudolph Sinclair, 30, of Bluefield was seriously injured. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a hospital in Roanoke, Va.
Nunn said that the crash was still under investigation, but it was determined to be a speed-related accident.
Other troopers assisted at the scene along with the Crash Reconstruction Team of the West Virginia State Police.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash scene. Both the Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squads were also dispatched.
