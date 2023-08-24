Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Russell County which occurred Wednesday about 3:55 a.m. on Route 19, less than a mile north of Route 80.
A 2007 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Route 19 when it encountered a pedestrian walking in the left travel lane, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The van was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, Candice N. Hale, 31, of Castlewood, Va., died at the scene.
The driver of the van, a 47-year-old male of Cedar Bluff, Va., was not injured in the crash, Geller stated. He was wearing a seatbelt and he remained at the scene.
No charges were placed, Geller said.
