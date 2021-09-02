GRUNDY, Va. — The flash flooding in Hurley, Va. has left one person dead.
Search crews located the first confirmed fatality after Monday’s flooding in the Guesses Fork community.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said the body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia and the name of the victim has not yet been released as next of kin are being notified.
The flooding destroyed at least 20 houses, and Breeding said officials are estimating it will take at least 30 days for power to be restored, and an estimated one year for public water to be restored.
The American Red Cross is on scene to provide assistance to those who need help.
Crews began operations for clearing debris Wednesday as heavy rain Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday from the remnants of Hurricane Ida hindered clean up efforts, he said.
The flash flooding Monday morning was not related to the hurricane and started around 9 a.m.
Breeding said about 50 people had to be rescued by swift water teams Monday and all who live in the area were eventually accounted for except one person.
As clean-up efforts are under way, people should stay away from the area on Guesses Fork Road unless authorized to do so.
“Law enforcement will be stationed at the entrance of Guesses Fork Road and on the WV State line beginning immediately,” he said. “Only residents who can show ID that proves they live on Guesses Fork area and authorized personnel will be allowed to enter. We apologize for any inconvenience for these actions, but unauthorized personnel in the area severely hindered the emergency operations and debris removal.”
The command center has been moved to the Trey Adkins Athletic Center located at 1014 D. A. Justus Road, off Hurley Road. Operations are being coordinated from there.
A shelter for those affected by the flood is still being operated at the Grundy Baptist Church in Grundy, Va.
The Virginia National Guard delivered food and supplies to residents on Guesses Fork today and will continue to assist with efforts.
The most important donations, Breeding said, include water (including bottled drinking water and gallon containers), cleaning supplies (including 5-gallon buckets, mops, squeegees) shovels, batteries, flashlights and battery powered lanterns. These items can be delivered to the athletic center listed above.
Any other donations can be dropped off at the Grundy Baptist Church.
Locally, Grants Supermarkets are setting up designated donation spots at each of its 16 locations for the residents of Hurley.
We will be accepting non-perishable food, cleaning supplies and pet food," said Pam Carter, Grants marketing manager.
“We would ask that at this time not to donate clothing and blankets. We have enough of these items at this time,” Breeding said.
