PRINCETON – Mercer County deputies responded early Sunday morning to a fatal shooting in the Glenwood area and a separate shooting incident along U.S. Route 460 which left one person in critical condition.
Deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report about a shooting at a Glenwood residence, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
"Upon arrival at the home in Maple Acres, deputies found that two men had shot each other over an argument," Parks said. "Numerous calls from neighbors stated that there were multiple shots fired."
Both men were transported to Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) for treatment. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, Parks said. The second person was admitted into the hospital and his condition was listed as critical.
Detective M.T. Hatfield and Detective– Sergeant S.A. Sommers are investigating the shooting. Names were not being released Sunday.
At 2:23 a.m., deputies responded to a separate shooting which happened along Route 460 at the intersection of Locust Street near Princeton.
According to Cpl. G.C. Paitsel of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, an argument inside a local bar caused those participating patrons to be removed.
One party involved in the argument was driving westbound on Route 460 after leaving the bar when another vehicle approached from the passing lane, Parks said. The passing vehicle's occupant or occupants started shooting.
The driver stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway after receiving a critical wound to the upper body, Parks stated. A second person in the shot vehicle escaped injury. This shooting victim was also transported to the PCH ER and was listed in critical condition. Names are not being released Sunday.
Detective Sommers issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a blue Humvee H2 in connection with the shooting, Parks said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.