Mercer County Sheriff's Office

BLUEFIELD — One man is dead and a second is in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday night on Stoney Ridge Road, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m., Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Capt. Joe Parks said.

No additional details were being released Friday morning.

Stoney Ridge is an area in Mercer County located between Bluefield and Airport Road.

Samantha Perry is editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.