BLUEFIELD — One man is dead and a second is in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday night on Stoney Ridge Road, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m., Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Capt. Joe Parks said.
No additional details were being released Friday morning.
Stoney Ridge is an area in Mercer County located between Bluefield and Airport Road.
— Follow BDTOnline for more details as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.