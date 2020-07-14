WYTHEVILLE, VA. — The Virginia State Police is still investigating a fatal weekend accident in Wythe County, Va.
At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, July 12, Virginia State Police Trooper R.B. Mullins responded to a single-vehicle crash in Wythe County.
A tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate at the 63 mile marker., according to Shelby Crouch,
public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police The 2019 Mack Anthem struck the guardrail and bridge, and then went over the bridge and caught fire.
Crouch said the vehicle was destroyed in the fire and its driver, Willie McLaurin, 50, of Flora, Miss., died at the scene.
Crough said the crash remains under investigation.
