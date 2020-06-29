TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday evening on Route 609.
Virginia State Police said Timmy J. Ball, 54, of Pounding Mill, Va., died at the scene.
A VSP Trooper responded to the single-vehicle crash at 7:59 p.m. on Route 609, less than a mile north of Rt. 19.
A 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and overturned down an embankment.
Ball was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
