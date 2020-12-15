By CHARLES OWENS

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

TAZEWELL, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Tazewell County.

At 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Red Root Ridge Road, Route 617, according to Shelby Crouch

public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.

A 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Crouch said the driver, Richard L. Johnson, 50, of Raven, Va., died at the scene.

No additional details were immediately released. Crouch said the crash remains under investigation.

