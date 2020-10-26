TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man has been killed in a car crash.
Virginia State Police said Rickie D. Vandyke, 57, of Bandy, was killed in the single-vehicle crash.
A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Route 626 and failed to stop for the stop sign, crossed over Route 637, went over an embankment into the creek and overturned, the state police said.
The crash occurred Sunday at 12:52 p.m.
No further details have been released.
Senior Trooper M.J. Nelson is investigating the crash.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
