VANSANT — A single-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a Virginia man.
Billy W. Crabtree, 48, of Abingdon, Va., died on the scene of the wreck which occurred on September 12 near 3:45 a.m, according to a release from Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper W.B. McCoy is still investigating the crash at this time. According to the release, it occurred in the area of Hurricane Creek Road in the 2200 block.
While driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee, Crabtree over-corrected the vehicle which resulted in it running off of the roadway, according to the release. The Jeep overturned after running off of the left side of the roadway and striking a tree.
According to the release, Crabtree was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
