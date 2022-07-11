GRUNDY, Va – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash which occurred on U.S. Route 460.
At 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 about a third-mile east of Route 83 in Buchanan County, Va., according Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the state police.
A 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, Crouch said.
The driver, Ronald Lee Dave Stacy, 34, of Hurley, Va., died at the scene, Crouch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
