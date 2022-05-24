BLUEFIELD – A fatal two-vehicle crash that was reported late Monday evening on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell is currently being investigated by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
The crash was reported about 9:57 p.m. in front of Lynn's Drive-In off Route 52, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff's department. Deputy J.W. Lucas, Cpl. J.A. Conner and Lt. L.B. Murphy responded to the crash.
"Upon arrival, deputies observed where an individual operating a white Ford Escape struck another individual operating a small blue motorcycle by manner of a rear-end collision," according to the department's statement. "The operator of the motorcycle was transported to PCH (Princeton Community Hospital) where deputies were later informed the subject succumbed to his injures."
The name of the person operating the motorcycle had not been confirmed as of Tuesday. The body has been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office for examination and identification.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any further information is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. The crash is currently still under investigation.
