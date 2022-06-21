One worker was killed in an accident in the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County, Va. on Monday.
According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday when an excavator was covered by materials inside the mine, entrapping one person inside the cab of the equipment.
“First responders entered the mine and assisted mine workers with extricating the equipment operator out of the cab of the equipment which had been knocked on its side and engulfed by the materials inside the mine,” the Sheriff’s Office reported. “The equipment operator was found to be deceased at that time, personnel safely extricated the individual from the mine without further incident.”
The worker’s identification has not yet been released.
Another worker sustained minor lime chemical burns and was treated and released.
Both injured individuals were identified to be employees of Gillmann Services, Inc., a contractor that is operating at the facility. All other mine personnel were safe and accounted for.
The mine, located near Ripplemead, just east of Pearisburg, will be shut down while the incident is under investigation.
