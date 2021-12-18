PRINCETON — A fatality was confirmed Friday after first responders were dispatched to a four-vehicle crash on Maple Acres Road near Princeton.
The Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched around 2:39 p.m. after a crash was reported near the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Windy Hill Drive.
Maple Acres Road was closed from the New Hope Road intersection to the Glenwood area while first responders worked at the scene.
Deputy L.L. Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said there was one fatality in the crash. He declined to identify the victim Friday afternoon pending notification of next of kin. At least one other person was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.
Other people in the crash had minimal injuries, Addair said. Including the fatality, five people involved.
The crash occurred when a Toyota rear-ended a Ford Focus, then crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Malibu head-on, Addair said. The Toyota then flipped and landed on top of a Chevy Cobalt. A person in the Toyota died at the scene.
The investigation was continuing Friday.
