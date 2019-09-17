OAKWOOD, Va. — A two-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a man in Buchanan County.
According to the Virginia State Police, the wreck occurred on U.S. Route 460, a half a mile west of Route 638. A motorcyclist, Deandre Christopher Williams, 24, of Pulaski, Va., was involved in the accident with a vehicle and was pronounced dead upon transport to the hospital., according to a report by Trooper J.R. Ward of the Virginia State Police.
The accident remains under investigation.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
