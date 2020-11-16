TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning on Gratton Road.
Virginia State Police said Michael S. Melvin, 44, of Tazewell, died at the scene.
The state police reported that Melvin’s vehicle, a 2011 Suzuki Equator pickup, ran off the right side of the road on Route 61 (Gratton Road) and struck an embankment.
The crash occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 14 about 1.5 miles east of the Route 61 and Route 19 business intersection.
Melvin was not wearing a seatbelt, the Virginia State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
